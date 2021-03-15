Darli Mihindou(Eastern Guilford HS) Scores Two Goals as Greensboro College Takes 4-2 Win Over Mary Baldwin

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Darli Mihindou (Greensboro, N.C./Eastern Guilford) posted a two-goal effort as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Mary Baldwin University, 4-2.

The match got off to a fast and dramatic start as the Pride (4-2, 3-2 USA South) scored in the second minute as Mihindou capitalized on a Mary Baldwin (0-3, 0-2 USA South) miscommunication with goalkeeper Obdulio Argueta at the top of the 18-yard box. Mihindou got past Argueta as he misplayed the ball and rolled the ball in the net for the match’s first goal. Mary Baldwin responded 25 seconds later as Carr Panetta dribbled to the left box and fired a shot to immediately tie the match.

Greensboro applied pressure in response over the next 20 minutes, firing seven shots during that time frame. However, Mary Baldwin took advantage of a corner kick in the 29th minute as Dominic Fleming sent a ball into the box from the left to Brandon John who headed the ball into the net as the Fighting Squirrels claimed the lead.

The Pride resumed the pressure with multiple header shots near target in an effort to tie the contest. Greensboro broke through just before halftime as Shelly Scott entered the box from the right side and rolled the ball to the opposite side to tie the contest, 2-2, in the final minute of the period.

Greensboro wasted no time to start the second half as the Pride earned a free-kick off the period’s first foul. Briceno sent service into the 18-yard box where Mihindou headed the ball to the opposite post and into the net to claim the lead in the 46th minute. Briceno took care of business on his own in the 55th minute as he gained entry into the right 18-yard box and fired a shot from 12 yards away to the opposite post and into the goal as the Pride widened their lead.

Mary Baldwin attempted a rally in the 61st minute as Carr Pannetta attempted to fire a shot on the right-half of the goal, but the Pride’s back line stood at the goal line and denied entry of the ball. The Pride held for the remainder of the period to secure the win.

Greensboro held a 19-14 shot advantage over Mary Baldwin including a 9-7 edge in shots-on-goal. Mary Baldwin claimed the edge on corner kicks, 5-3.

Elmer Martinez (3-2) claimed the win for the Pride in goal, making four saves. Argueta (0-3) took the loss for the Fighting Squirrels, stopping four shots.

The Pride break from USA South play for a game when they return to action next Sunday for a 1 p.m. non-conference contest at USA South West Division member Brevard College.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

