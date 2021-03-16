Elon’s Stephan Named CAA WLAX Rookie of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. — For the second time this season, freshman Margaret Stephan earned Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Women’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week honors. She was also the Rookie of the Week selection after her performance against Campbell on Feb. 13.

“We are thrilled for Margaret to be recognized as the Rookie of the Week,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “It’s great to see all of her and the entire offense’s hard work pay off in big games.”

Last week, Stephan helped the Phoenix improve its record to 4-0 (1-0 CAA). She totaled eight goals on the week, with five of them coming in Elon’s 17-6 win over Radford for a new season high. The other three came in the Phoenix’s 16-4 victory against Coastal Carolina for her third hat trick in the Phoenix’s four games.

In addition to her goals, Stephan caused four turnovers, picked up three ground balls, recorded two draw controls and tallied one assist. Her caused turnovers match the single-game best for the season among Elon players.

Stephen now ranks eighth in the conference in both goals (13) and caused turnovers (5).

The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, March 20 when it hosts Furman at 12 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

