Two Former Greensboro Day School Bengal Basketball Players have entered the College Basketball Transfer Portal

Former Greensboro Day School Bengal basketball players J.P. Moorman and Jordan ‘Juice’ Perkins have entered the NCAA College Basketball transfer portal and they both are looking for new schools to attend….Moorman leaving Temple in Philadelphia, and Perkins leaving N.C. Central, in Durham….

Wish both the Best of Luck in their new College Basketball Journey…..

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *