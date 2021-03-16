Two Former Greensboro Day School Bengal Basketball Players have entered the College Basketball Transfer Portal

Former Greensboro Day School Bengal basketball players J.P. Moorman and Jordan ‘Juice’ Perkins have entered the NCAA College Basketball transfer portal and they both are looking for new schools to attend….Moorman leaving Temple in Philadelphia, and Perkins leaving N.C. Central, in Durham….

Wish both the Best of Luck in their new College Basketball Journey…..

Temple Senior JP Moorman has entered the transfer portal #AbsoluteBasketball Over last 2 seasons averaged 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds & 1.8 assists in 39 starts & 26.8 minutes per game pic.twitter.com/sK8ExocUkN — Jamie Shaw (@iamjamieshaw) March 16, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

