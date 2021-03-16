High Point WBB Draws UConn in NCAA Tournament Debut

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team (22-6) will make its debut in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 16 seed against No. 1 seed UConn the selection committee decided Monday evening (March 15).

The Panthers will take on the Huskies in primetime on Sunday night (March 21) at 8 p.m. on ESPN in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

High Point is one of four teams making its NCAA Tournament debut in 2021, joining Bradley, Stony Brook, and Utah Valley. UConn has now made the NCAA Tournament in 32 consecutive years and is looking for its 12th National Championship.

