Just Finding out about the Tragic Death of Donell Williams, the former Boys Basketball Coach at Kiser Middle School, here in Greensboro, N.C.

Just got word of his sudden passing tonight, by way of Twitter….We were with him and his Kiser Middle School Tigers, just about one year ago…We are talking about the death of Donell Williams, originally from South Central, in Los Angeles, California, and he was a high school football player, who played college basketball at Fayetteville State University, for former Greensboro College coach, Sam Hanger, and then eventually, Donnell Williams/DWill ended up playing professional basketball in the National Basketball Association/NBA…

Here is part of the word on his sudden passing from Twitter and Chanin Maynard, whose daughter Reagan Maynard, played AAU basketball for coach Williams back in his and her(Reagan’s) early days…

Coach Williams/DWill was such a young looking fellow and it sure hurts to see him gone at such a young age…Maybe wrong, but I’m thinking he was only around 27-30 years old….

(Actually right around 41 years old.)

Here is the first word we got on his death, from Twitter, and you never know when, or how your name or number, might be called…..

Dwill was Reagan’s first AAU basketball coach. He was also her #1 fan. Our family is completely devastated that he suddenly passed away, especially Reagan.They have remained close over the years. I am so glad he got to see her sign to play college basketball @RaeMae25 pic.twitter.com/iGVfftBmUs — Chanin Maynard (@ChaninMaynard) March 16, 2021

from January 20, 2020, at GreensboroSports.com:

(Kiser Middle School Boys coached by Donell Williams/Coach DWill)

Kiser Middle School boys 60, Eastern Guilford Middle 43

End of the 1st Q:Kiser 21, EG 1…Halftime:Kiser 35, EG 11…End of 3rd Q:Kiser 49, EG 26…Final:Kiser 60, EG 43…

Kiser now at (3-4) on the season and (3-3) in conference…

Kiser scoring:RJ 19 points, Quamir Ingram 18 points, Andre Hill 14 points, Jaylon Bumpass 6 points, Sam Deakins 4, Dylan Pruitt 2, Nizair White 1

EG scoring:Javen Cole 12 points, Jalen Aire 6 points, Carter 6, Josh Harris 5, Justin Geter 4, Hurt 4, Bradley, Pickett and Bartley 2 points each, Elijah Williams 1 point…

Kiser coached by Donell Williams, from South Central, in Los Angeles, California and D’Will played college basketball at Fayetteville State University, for former Greensboro College coach Sam Hanger…

Donell Williams never played high school basketball, but he played high school football, and then he hit the JUCO route for college basketball, set a few records there, and then made his way to North Carolina, and Fayetteville State…

Coach Hanger saw Donell at a workout at N.C. A&T, and told him North Carolina was the place for him to be, and that is the move Coach Williams made…Now coaching and leading the Kiser Middle School boys and also leading the DUp basketball program, here in Greensboro….

Click Below for our interview with Kiser Middle School head coach Donell Williams/D’Will…His assistant coach is, Coach Bobby…

(Lots of good info in this interview with Kiser coach Donnell Williams, and covers a wide variety of basketball topics.)

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Oct. 4, 2007

Fayetteville, NC – Donell Williams, a former guard with the Fayetteville State University Broncos recently signed a free agent contact with the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association. Terms of the contact were not released per team policy.

Williams, a native of Los Angeles, CA played under Coach Sam Hanger during the 2003-2004 and 2004-2005 seasons. At Fayetteville State University, the now 27 year old, averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. In his junior season, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and dished out 3.4 assists.

Williams attended Fairfax High School and West Los Angeles Community College. At West Los Angeles Community College (2002-2003) he averaged 29.6 ppg and 7.7 rebounds. Prior to signing with the Clippers, Williams played in the JBL Pro-Am League in 2006 and averaged 27 points per game. He also played in the Southern California Pro-League, averaging 22.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest.

At Fayetteville State University, Williams was selected to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) All-Conference Team in 2004 and 2005 and received All-Tournament honors during those same seasons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

