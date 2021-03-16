N.C. State Women’s Basketball earns #1 Seed for NCAA Basketball Tournament:N.C. State Women led by Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) will face #16 seed, the women from N.C. A&T

from www.gopack.com:

NC State Earns No. 1 Seed for 2021 NCAA Tournament

Wolfpack set to face North Carolina A&T in first round on Sunday, March 21

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in 26 NCAA Tournament berths in program history, the NC State women’s basketball team (20-2) earned the No. 1 seed for the upcoming postseason event.

The Wolfpack is the top-seeded team in the Mercado Region and is set to open NCAA Tournament action on Sunday, March 21 in a first-round matchup against No. 16 seed North Carolina A&T. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The Pack is coming off a strong start to postseason action as it won the 2021 ACC Tournament for the second season in a row and clinched an automatic qualifying spot for the NCAA Tournament. NC State’s win over top-seeded Louisville was the program’s sixth ACC Tournament title in program history and its first time winning back-to-back titles at the conference championship.

This season marks NC State’s fifth under the leadership of head coach Wes Moore and its fourth in a row dating back to 2017 (the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic). It marks the longest such streak for the team since it also went to four straight NCAA Tournaments from 2004 to 2007. The Wolfpack has reached back-to-back Sweet 16s under Moore’s leadership.

As announced in February, the 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in San Antonio and the surrounding region. Six championship rounds featuring 63 games will be played using five venues and six courts in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Texas, with the Alamodome hosting two of those courts. All play from the second round moving forward will shift entirely to venues in San Antonio.

