Coach Braswell, Ragsdale’s Women’s Soccer Coach, who led program to Four State Championships wins #400

Ragsdale’s women’s soccer coach Brien Braswell earned his 400th career win in the Tigers’ 2-1 victory over cross town rival Southwest Guilford on Tuesday night at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium Stadium.

Kylie Switalski and Aleesia Ambrosio scored goals and Sara Eakes and Mackenzie Akbari assisted on the goals.

The women’s program captured the very first NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Championship in 1994, led by the talented sisters Melissa and Siri Mullinix, the latter a HOF inductee in 2010. Other girls’ titles would come in 1996, 1999 and 2005 all under the leadership of Coach Braswell.

Coach Braswell was inducted to the North Carolina Soccer Hall of Fame in January 2014.