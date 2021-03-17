Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy/Greensboro College) named to the First Team All-USA South Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Team

CONGRATULATIONS to former Caldwell Student/Athlete, Greyson Collins ’18 on his recent FIRST TEAM ALL-USA SOUTH ATHLETIC CONFERENCE basketball selection .

Greyson ranked second in the league in scoring (20.2 points per game) for the Greensboro College Pride and stood among the top -12 NCAA Division 111 leaders in total points (7th 34 3pts), ( 3PTF/G ATT # 11 115 attempts), (3PT F/G MADE # 12 43 made),

(F/T ATT # 8 97), ( F/T MADE #6 80 ), (TOTAL F/G ATT # 8 248), (TOTAL F/G MADE # 12 110 )……

Courtesy of Bob Black, big fan and supporter of the Caldwell Academy Eagles…..