What was going on the last time Duke didn’t make the NCAA Basketball Tournament:First Season for the Carolina Panthers, UCLA NCAA Champs, Braves win the World Series, Joe Smith college basketball POY, and more

A lot of water has passed under the bridge, since the last time the Duke Blue Devils were not in the field of 64/68, and you will not believe some of the things that were going back in the 1994-1995 season, when Duke failed to make the NCAA field….

Here’s a few for you to get the basketball rolling…

UCLA NCAA Champs

First Season for the Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Braves win the World Series

Joe Smith college basketball Player of the Year

The 49ers win the Super Bowl

Nebraska is the College Football Champion

Eddie George wins the Heisman Trophy

Houston Rockets NBA Champs

John Daly wins the British Open/The Open

Will Ferrell joins the cast of Saturday Night Live

CLICK HERE, to see more of these interesting events from back in the days, when Duke failed to make the field….