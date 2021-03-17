The Boston Red Sox have a new owner, LeBron James

LeBron James becomes part owner of Boston Red Sox

from Zac Wassink with YardBarker.com……www.yardbarker.com

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James used to annoy Cleveland Indians fans when he would rock New York Yankees gear as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers:

The four-time NBA champion is now linked with the Bronx Bombers’ biggest rivals.

Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe (h/t ESPN) reports that James and business associate Maverick Carter have become partners in the Fenway Sports Group and, thus, are part owners of the Boston Red Sox. The amount of ownership shares obtained by James and Carter isn’t known as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to Asher Klein of NBC10 Boston, Major League Baseball must approve the moves before they become official.