Britton and Hormes Combine for Ten Goals in HPU WLAX Win over Coastal

Site: High Point, N.C. (Vert Stadium)

Score: High Point 16, Coastal Carolina 9

Records: High Point (2-6, 0-0), Coastal (5-2, 1-0)

Next HPU Event: Wednesday, March 24th, — vs Liberty 5:00 PM (High Point, N.C.)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University women’s lacrosse team defeated Coastal Carolina 16-9 in Vert Stadium on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) Ashley Britton and Abby Hormes each scored five goals in the win. Britton added two assists to push her points total to seven for a career-high performance. Nicole Pugh added two goals for HPU off the bench. She was the third multi-goal scorer as four other players all added a goal to give HPU seven goal scorers in the win. Sarah Zeto presented yet another spectacular night in cage as Zeto made nine saves in the contest.

“I am happy for the team tonight it’s been a long time coming,” Coach Lyndsey Boswell said after the 16-9 win over Coastal. “I feel like we haven’t won in a game in what has probably been about a month, but we have had some close ones. We have fought so hard to back to this place and I am just really proud of the girls tonight at home. We had a lot of contributors I am really happy for them to get this win.”

The Panthers opened the action with a four-goal run as Abby Hormes and Britton combined for the first four games of the contest. Britton scored three goals out of the game’s four first goals. As Coastal found its first goal of the night Pugh was able to answer for the Panthers scoring two straight goals to put HPU back in control 6-2. Pugh’s first goal of the day was a dandy as she faked high with a side shot then finished low to score.

Kaely Kyle and Abby Hormes each added one more to give the Panthers eight right before the break. CCU added two to make the score 8-4 Panthers at the half.

Less than a minute into the second half Coastal scored in the second half. HPU immediately responded as Abby Hormes and Kay Rosselli each scored as Rosselli scored the tenth goal of the day for High Point and the lead to five with 27 minutes to play in the second. Britton scored to make it a 3-0 run which ultimately brought the HPU lead up to six.

During this stretch, Zeto made several incredible saves including one where she dove and was completely horizontal with the ground she was able to save the ball just as it began to save a momentum goal that would have put them within two. The Panthers outscored Coastal 5-3 in the last twenty-five minutes of the contest. Both Abby Hormes and Ashley Britton have achieved the mark of 23 goals each on the year.

UP NEXT: The Panthers look to build off of this win as HPU will host Liberty on March 24th back in Vert Stadium at 5:00 PM