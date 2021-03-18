High Point MSOC Powers Past Wintrhop 3-0

Site: Rock Hill, S.C. (Eagle Field)

Score: High Point 3, Winthrop 0

Records: High Point (6-1, 4-0), Winthrop (0-6, 0-5)

Next HPU Event: Wednesday, March 24th, — vs Presbyterian 6:00 PM (Clinton, S.C.)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The High Point University men’s soccer team defeated Winthrop in dominating fashion 3-0. The Panthers saw three different goal scorers on the night in the win in Alex Abrill, Sebastian Chalbaud, and Alessandro Sobbachi. HPU is now 6-1 overall and remains undefeated in Big South play with a record of 4-0. The 3-0 victory represents High Point’s fourth shutout this season.

“The best thing about tonight was the composure and patience that the guys showed,” Coach Zach Haines said. In the first half, we created some good moments towards the end we just couldn’t quite breakthrough. Winthrop worked hard, definitely made it a game for us in the first half. We settled into it for sure but we could not just find a goal. In the second half, we came out with a lot of composure and just kept going got the goal, got the second goal, and then we put it away with the third. Then we killed the game off so I loved the attitude and the mentality and the attitude that the guys brought to the second half after the first half just didn’t quite get it going.”

Even though the first half remained scoreless for 45 minutes HPU was in control from the early going. The Eagles fired a shot towards HPU’s Holden Trent who made the save. The shot came just 48 seconds in it, it would end up being the only shot Winthrop would take all night. HPU recorded four shots to Winthrop’s one in the first.

In the second half, HPU made their move and did not look back, Winthrop threw a lot of things at HPU defensively as they looked to make it a close, competitive game. In the 55th minute Caco Fernandez fired off a shot that just went wide, then in the 65th minute another freshman shot and it was Finn McRobb whose’ header nearly connected off of a Sobbachi corner and kept HPU in the driver’s seat.

In the 68th minute, MD Myers found Abril as he sent it through to Caco who then played a ball to Abril who scored to put HPU up 1-0. The Panther intensity had picked up as Chalbuad scored as well as the ball was sent into him off a set-piece.

Chalbaud struck the ball and scored in an electrifying fashion as the ball sped towards the net off of Chalbaud’s boot.

The third exclamation mark goal came in the 85th minute, Myers received the ball from Sobacchi who cut towards the goal and was slipped the pass back and they finished to give HPU a three-goal lead and the win.

With the win, HPU was won 30 out of its last 36 BSC Regular season games.

UP NEXT: HPU travels to Clinton to face PC on March 24th at 6:00 pm on ESPN +