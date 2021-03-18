Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) named Associated Press Second Team All-America, as she represents the N.C. State Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Team, NCAA-bound

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) Named AP Second Team All-American

NEW YORK – NC State women’s basketball junior Elissa Cunane was named to the AP All-America Second Team, marking the second season in a row that she has garnered the honors after being on the Third Team in 2020.

Sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner also earned recognition with honorable mention All-American honors.

Both women were Consensus First Team All-ACC selections following regular-season action and most recently helped lead NC State to its second-straight ACC Tournament title.

Cunane remains the only player in NC State women’s basketball history to earn a spot on one of the three teams after six honorable mention recognitions before her. Named ACC Tournament MVP after averaging 23.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in three outings, the Wolfpack center is putting up the best season averages of her career in scoring (16.8), field-goal percentage (.570), free throw percentage (.856) and assists per game (1.5). She has scored 20+ points six times and has posted a team-leading five double-doubles.

The Summerfield, N.C., native is also on the Wooden Award National Ballot in addition to being one of 11 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year award and one of five Lisa Leslie Award finalists.

Brown-Turner earned the honorable mention nod as she averages 13.6 points, 44.4 percent shooting (37.8 percent from long range) and 2.5 assists per game. She has bumped up her scoring number over four points per game from her rookie campaign. She posted the first 20+ point game of her career this season and has since posted four total, including a career-best performance with 25 points at home against North Carolina.