Wednesday High School Scoreboard for (3/17/2021)

JV Football:Southwest Guilford 25, Ledford 0
Congrats @SWGHS_Football on another win against Ledford @gsosports @Certified_Ev ?????? pic.twitter.com/aqCQSbtuKs
— Jacquelyn Clark Johnson (@jackiejohnson) March 18, 2021
JV Football:High Point Central 8, Southern Alamance 6
High School Baseball
Greensboro Day School 3, Forsyth Country Day School 2
GDS baseball with another win in a close contest scoring in the top of the 7th vs FCDS winning 3-2! Garet Jones and Trevor Waters collecting multiple hits for the Bengals!
Boys Varsity Tennis
Grimsley High School: 6, Mount Tabor High School: 3
Boys Varsity Golf
Page High School: 151, Grimsley High School: 153
Girls Varsity Golf
Page High School: 152, Grimsley High School: 178
Girls Varsity Softball
Grimsley High School: 21, Dudley High School: 1
Girls Varsity Softball
High Point Central 9, Southwest Guilford 5
Northwest Guilford Boys Soccer:
Northwest Guilford 2, Raleigh Athens Drive 1
Congrats on the win over a tough Athens Drive team! ???#DayByDay #Elite8 #VikingPride pic.twitter.com/87iyCuovyM
— N Dub Soccer (@nwghssoccer) March 18, 2021
Northwest Guilford Boys Lacrosse:
Northwest Guilford 14, WS Reynolds 5