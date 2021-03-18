Wednesday High School Scoreboard for (3/17/2021)

JV Football:Southwest Guilford 25, Ledford 0

JV Football:High Point Central 8, Southern Alamance 6

High School Baseball

Greensboro Day School 3, Forsyth Country Day School 2

GDS baseball with another win in a close contest scoring in the top of the 7th vs FCDS winning 3-2! Garet Jones and Trevor Waters collecting multiple hits for the Bengals!

Boys Varsity Tennis

Grimsley High School: 6, Mount Tabor High School: 3

Boys Varsity Golf

Page High School: 151, Grimsley High School: 153

Girls Varsity Golf

Page High School: 152, Grimsley High School: 178

Girls Varsity Softball

Grimsley High School: 21, Dudley High School: 1

Girls Varsity Softball

High Point Central 9, Southwest Guilford 5

Northwest Guilford Boys Soccer:

Northwest Guilford 2, Raleigh Athens Drive 1

Northwest Guilford Boys Lacrosse:

Northwest Guilford 14, WS Reynolds 5