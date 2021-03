GREENSBORO, N.C. – Due to inclement weather in the Triad, the Guilford men’s soccer match that was scheduled against Emory & Henry on Thursday, March 18th at 6:30 at Armfield Athletic Center has been postponed to Thursday, March 25th at 5:00 p.m.

