Blankenship Records Five Kills, Five Digs in Guilford Volleyball’s Opener Versus Generals

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Washington & Lee combined for 42 kills and 14 assisted blocks, highlighted by Brynne Gould’s 10 kills and Courtney Berry’s four assisted blocks, as the Generals posted a 25-15, 25-10, 25-17 victory over Guilford in the Quakers’ season-opener on Thursday evening at Ragan-Brown Fieldhouse.

Guilford (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) was led offensively by the duo of Cam Blankenship, who tallied five kills, and Khaira Bolden, who finished with four kills. Defensively, the Quakers were anchored on the back row by Avery Lemons and Bryce Smith, who tallied seven digs apiece. Bolden managed the the front row with four assisted blocks.

Washington & Lee, who kept its overall and ODAC mark perfect at 3-0, received 15 digs from Sydney Heifner and 11 from teammate Carolina Gard. Katy Blain and Maggie McSwain were also active on the front row with three assisted blocks.

The two teams battled throughout the opening set before the Generals established a late 18-14 advantage. McSwain drove home two kills down the stretch as Washington & Lee secured the 10-point victory. Gould slammed home four of her kills in the frame while Gard and McSwain anchored the defense with three digs.

Washington & Lee jumped out to an early 10-1 lead in the second set and never looked back. The Generals, who had a .370 attack percentage, received three kills each from Berry and Blain. Ashley Webb accounted for nine points in serve while Heifner added four of her own to keep the Guilford offense off-balance in the 25-10 win.

Guilford responded in the third set, forcing eight ties in the first 10 points, as the Quakers capitalized on slams by Blankenship, Adison Needham and Bolden to force a 10-10 deadlock. Heifner stepped into serve following an attack error and along with Gould led the Generals to a 14-10 lead. A block by Amanda Rabey kept Guilford within striking distance, 18-13, but five kills down the stretch helped Washington & Lee complete the eight-point victory.

The Quakers continue their season on Saturday, March 20th, when the head to Shenandoah for an ODAC clash with the Hornets at 4 p.m. For more information on Guilford volleyball check out www.guilfordquakers.com.