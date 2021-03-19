The Morning Run:Water Puddles, Heckle and Jeckyl, and the Insurance Lady(Rod Davis Top Ten Music List)

Hit the streets this morning, on “The Morning Run”, and one of the first things I did was get my shoes wet, when I hit the water puddles…Not the mud puddles, these were water puddles, left here by yesterday’s and this morning’s steady rains…

Nothing like getting your feet and your shoes wet, right after you have started your run…

Then later on I saw two crows(birds) in the road/street and they were about the size of a Christmas Turkey, yes, they were real big ones, and they looked like Heckle and Jeckyl from the old TV cartoons…The funny thing was, and maybe it wasn’t all that funny, but as I was passing by the crows and they were eating a dead squirrel that was laying there in the road/street, and like I said, they were big crows, the size of a Thanksgiving or Christmas Turkey, and they were eating on that dead squirrel and looking to carry him back to their nest, I guess….But the crazy thing was, as I got near the crows, one of the crows raised his or her wingspan out in full spread, as if to put up a protective barrier, as if to say, “Don’t Get Close to Us, and stay away from us and our Squirrel”….

Those old crows were very protective of their territory and their dead meat/the squirrel….

On up the road/street, as I was hitting the finishing strides, I ran past the State Farm Insurance Lady, and she said to me, “How often are you out here running, I think I see you out here every day of the week”….I told the Insurance Lady that I am out here running pretty much 24/7, and that I hope to keep it up until the crows come home…Or is that, until the cows come home…Not real sure, but after today, we will go with the crows….

For our next trick today, on our “Morning Run”, we have the Rod Davis Top Ten Music List…Rod just passed away the other day, and we post his list today, as a tribute to his time in the Triad……

Rod Davis Top Ten Music List

(CLICK ON each video, as you look on below.)

1)Old Time Rock and Roll, from Bob Seger….Take those old records off of the shelf, one of Rod’s favorites, Old Time Rock and Roll..



2)Bette Davis Eyes, from Kim Carnes…Rod’s mom was named Betty Davis, and she worked as a waitress at the old Hayble’s Hearth…



3)You’ve Got A Friend, from James Taylor…Rod Davis was a friend to all…



4)Hit Me With Your Best Shot, from Pat Benatar….Rod would tell the cancer, the heart attacks, the leg amputations, he would probably even tell Dr. Fauci, to hit me with your best shot….



5)The Long Run, from the Eagles…Rod was in it for the long run/long haul, and he gave it all he had, until the end…..



6)One Toke Over the Line, from Brewer and Shipley….Rod was probably playing this one, back in his days at WKZL/107.5….



7)Go Rest High on that Mountain, from Vince Gill and Patty Lovelace…At the George Jones Funeral, and with Rod being a Man of God/Faith, I think this is a song, that would have resonated with him….



8)Are You Washed in the Blood and I’ll Fly Away, from Alan Jackson…Rod was ready to Fly Away, and he was on his way home…



9)Hulk Hogan Tribute to Rod Davis, and Mean Gene Okerlund….Ten Bell Salute, and Hulk Hogan paying honor to ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund, and we’ll let this tribute count for Rod Davis, since he was such a big wrestling fan….



10)Dancing in the Moonlight, from King Harvest….Our last one for today, and it is good smooth way to close out the Rod Davis Top Ten…



**********That’s it for this week, and we will load up the video machine and do it all again next Friday…Thoughts and prayers still going out to the family and friends of Rod Davis, after his passing this past week…Be sure to join us again next week, for The Morning Run….**********