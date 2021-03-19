Elon Women’s Tennis Grounds UNCW In 6-1 Win Friday Afternoon

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis won its second-straight conference match, 6-1, against UNCW on Friday, March 19. The Phoenix has now won seven of its last eight matches and sits at 10-3 overall this season.

“The team competed very well in very windy and cold conditions today,” head coach Elizabeth Anderson said. “We are very proud of the team’s resilience, toughness and relentless determination.”

HIGHLIGHTS

– Victoria Saldh clinched the match for the Phoenix, taking down Celeste Matute 7-5, 6-4 on Friday afternoon. Saldh moved to 7-1 in the No. 1 singles slot and 10-2 overall with the win.

– Olivia Archer got things rolling for Elon, defeating Rachel Marthinsen in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. The match gave Archer her fifth singles win in seven matches and moved her to 2-0 in No. 4 singles.

– Lizette Reding continued her hot start to the season, taking down Maddy Muller-Hughes 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in a three-set battle. The win moved Reding to 8-1 in No. 3 singles play and tied her for the team lead in singles victories (10).

– Sofia Edo also picked up a singles win on the day, taking down Sarah Merrill 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets.

– Sibel Tanik rounded out the singles victories for the Phoenix, outlasting Charlotte Madson 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

– The combination of Olivia Archer and Sibel Tanik picked up their third doubles victory this season after defeating Maddy Muller-Hughes and Anna Parker-Shumate 6-1.

– Lizette Reding and Alison O’Dea clinched the doubles point for the Phoenix, finishing Sarah Horn and Charlotte Madison 6-3.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Tuesday, March 23, when it hosts Longwood at 2 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon’s campus.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Olivia Archer/Sibel Tanik (ELON) def. Maddy Muller-Hughes/Anna Parker-Shumate (UNCW) 6-1

2. Lizette Reding/Alison O’Dea (ELON) def. Sarah Horn/Charlotte Madson (UNCW) 6-3

3. Brinley Bell/Anna Daniels (UNCW) vs. Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) 5-4, unfinished

Singles

1. Victoria Saldh (ELON) def. Celeste Matute (UNCW) 7-5, 6-4

2. Sibel Tanik (ELON) def. Charlotte Madson (UNCW) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

3. Lizette Reding (ELON) def. Maddy Muller-Hughes (UNCW) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

4. Olivia Archer (ELON) def. Rachel Marthinsen (UNCW) 6-2, 6-2

5. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. Sarah Merrill (UNCW) 6-3, 6-3

6. Zoe Huffman (UNCW) def. Shauna Galvin (ELON) 6-1, 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,4,5,1,2,3)