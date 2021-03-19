High School Football Tonight Scores(Friday 3/19/2021)

Halftime at Marion Kirby Stadium:

Ragsdale 7, Page 0

Both teams looking for more offense…..

4th Q:Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 14

4th Q:Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 7

4th Q:Southeast Guilford 26, Eastern Guilford 7

3rd Q:Southeast Guilford 19, Eastern Guilford 7

Approaching Halftime:

Southeast Guilford 19, Eastern Guilford 0

Final:Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0

Reidsville(3-0)/Carrboro(0-4)

3rd Quarter:

Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0

Final:

Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7