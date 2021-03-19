High School Football Tonight Scores(Friday 3/19/2021)

Halftime at Marion Kirby Stadium:
Ragsdale 7, Page 0
Both teams looking for more offense…..

4th Q:Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 14
4th Q:Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 7
4th Q:Southeast Guilford 26, Eastern Guilford 7
3rd Q:Southeast Guilford 19, Eastern Guilford 7
Approaching Halftime:
Southeast Guilford 19, Eastern Guilford 0

Final:Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0
Reidsville(3-0)/Carrboro(0-4)
3rd Quarter:
Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0

Final:
Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7

