Looking at High School Football Postponements and Cancellations:Northwest at Grimsley moved to Saturday/Ragsdale at Page, SEG at Eastern Guilford, and Asheboro at Southern Guilford are ON for Tonight/Friday and others/Mount Tabor at Dudley Saturday at 6pm

Northwest Guilford at Grimsley varsity football game has been moved to Saturday night at 6:30pm….

(Courtesy of Grimsley head coach Darryl Brown.)

from Northwest Guilford AD Mike Everett:

The Varsity Football game with Grimsley vs. Northwest Guilford for tonight 3/19 has been moved to Saturday 3/20 because of field conditions. Game time will be 6:30pm

The Northwest Guilford-Grimsley JV game that was scheduled for Saturday 3/20 at 12:00pm has been cancelled. No make up date has been set yet.

Game vs. @nwestfootball has been moved to Saturday with a 6:30 kickoff. We’ve waited 470 days to play in Jamieson Stadium, what’s 1 more day! Hope to see #WhirlieNation in full force tomorrow night! #FearTheG #TDT — Grimsley Football (@grimsleyfb) March 19, 2021

Page is working on their field, and as of right now, Ragsdale at Page is still ON….

The Ragsdale at Page game is on for tonight, kickoff at 7pm

Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford is still ON for tonight, Kickoff at 7pm

Asheboro at Southern Guilford is ON for tonight/Friday night at 7pm…..

High Point Andrews at Randleman will be played on Saturday afternoon at 3:30pm

Mount Tabor at Dudley Saturday at 6pm

WS Parkland at Western Guilford will be played on Saturday night at 6pm

Northeast Guilford at Morehead has been moved to Monday at 6:30pm…

Smith at Southwest Guilford moved to Monday at 7pm…

Person at Northern Guilford Postponed….