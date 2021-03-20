Elon Track and Field Completes Competition at Bill Webb-Bob Davidson Memorial

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team closed out competition at the Bill Webb-Bob Davidson Memorial meet on the campus of High Point University on Saturday, March 20.

FINAL RESULTS

Melissa Anastasakis won the 1,500-meter run with her time of 4:35.34. Hannah Preeo was fifth in the race with her time of 4:41.24. In the 800-meter run, Gabriela Varisco de Oliveira was third overall with a time of 2:15.59 followed by teammate Stephanie Lair and her time of 2:16.32 in fourth and Anastasakis in fifth at 2:16.87.

Kathleen Collins took first in the women’s discus throw, tossing a distance of 44.97m. Kristine Strazdite was fifth overall with her mark of 40.89m.

In the women’s 4×400-meter run, Elon was fourth overall with a time of 3:52.37 posted by the quartet of Aliya Barrows, Piper Jons, Varisco de Oliveira and Riley Drometer. In the pole vault, Madison George was fifth overall with her cleared height of 3.78m.

Elyse King finished third overall in the long jump with a mark of 5.48m. In the triple jump, Linn Hertz Saebboe was third with her leap of 11.59m while King was sixth overall with a mark of 11.30m.

On Deck

The Phoenix is back in competition at the Raleigh Relays next week, March 25-27.