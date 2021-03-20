Guilford Men’s Golf Quakers Lead Team Standings, Lee and Mishoe Battle for Individual Crown at Jekyll Island Invitational

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – The Guilford College golf team heads into the final round of the Jekyll Island Invitational in first place in the team standings behind a pair of solid performances by Jack Lee and James Mishoe, who are first and second, respectively, after round two came to a close on Saturday, March 21st.

The Quakers own a five-shot lead over Huntingdon after two rounds, carding an 8-under-par score of 568 (284-284). Huntingdon, which sits in second, is 3-under-par with a two-day score of 573 (292-281).

Lee sits atop the individual leaderboard with a 6-under-par score of 138 (70-68). He shot 4-under-par on Saturday, converting four birdies at the seventh, eighth, 16th and 18th greens to go along with 14 pars. That followed up a Friday performance that resulted in four birdies, one eagle and 10 pars, resulting in a score of 70.

Mishoe, one shot back of his teammate at 5-under-par, carded six birdies and nine pars on Saturday afternoon to finish with 3-under-par score of 69. While two of his birdies came on the front nine, Mishoe carded four on the back nine at the 11th, 14th, 15th and 16th greens. Mishoe was 2-under-par in the opening round, taking advantage of three birdies and an eagle, which came at the 15th hole.

Addison Manring is also among the Top-15 competitors in the field, tied alongside Andrew Abel (Illinois Wesleyan) for 13th, carding a 1-over-par score of 145 (71-74). He tallied a pair of birdies at seven and 16 on Saturday, along with an eagle at 15, and came through with 10 pars. Manring wrapped up the first round with a 1-under-par score of 71, taking advantage of four birdies, including three on the front nine at 15, 16 and 18, along with 11 pars.

Louis Lambert is locked in an eight-way tie for 15th with a 2-over-par score of 146 after finishing with a pair of 73s. Lambert tallied three birdies in the second round along with 11 pars. His first round consisted of three birdies and 11 pars.

Freshman Sam Davidson is tied for 69th entering the final round on Sunday. Davidson, who is 10-over-par with a 154 (79-75). On Saturday, Davidson tallied 15 birdies, including a stretch of six to open and close play. His Friday scorecard included three birdies, which came at the 12th, 15th and 16th greens, along with eight pars.

The third round concludes on Sunday, March 21st. Fans can follow the action live by clicking here. For more information on Quaker golf team check out www.guilfordquakers.com.