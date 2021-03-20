Guilford Men’s Tennis Quakers Post 9-0 Win Over Ferrum

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After not competing in a match since February 27th, the Guilford men’s tennis team returned with a vengeance on Saturday, March 20th, claiming a 9-0 victory over Ferrum in ODAC action.

The Quakers (2-0, 2-0 ODAC), assumed the early 1-0 lead when the tandem of Joe Horne and Elijah Gregory posted an 8-4 win in doubles action over Jose Villacis/Patrick Marsh. The second-seeded double tandem of Jay Montague and Drake Schreiber followed with an 8-0 win over Jacob Glass and David Bishop. Guilford completed the doubles sweep with an 8-0 victory by Tye Sasser and Tim Thompson, who downed Dakota McDaniel and Zach Everson.

With a 3-0 lead in hand, Guilford completed six two-set victories in singles action. Horne was among those singles winners, defeating fellow No. 1 seed Villacis by scores of 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Gregory also came through with a singles win for the Quakers (6-1, 6-2) by downing Marsh in No. 2 singles.

Schreiber added a singles win for Guilford in No. 3 singles, coming through with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Glass. That was followed by a 6-0, 6-0 win by Montague, who defeated Bishop in No. 4 singles.

Sasser added a 6-0, 6-1 victory in No. 5 singles, triumphing over McDaniel. The No. 6 seed victory by Cooper Bean, which came by a 6-0, 6-0 margin over Aaron Miller, completed the sweep for Guilford.

Guilford completes weekend action with a clash against Emory & Henry on March 21st at 2 p.m. For more information on Quakers tennis check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

Guilford Quakers 9, Ferrum 0

Singles competition

1. Joe Horne (GUILM) def. Jose Villacis (FCM) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

2. Elijah Gregory (GUILM) def. Patrick Marsh (FCM) 6-1, 6-2

3. Drake Schreiber (GUILM) def. Jacob Glass (FCM) 6-0, 6-0

4. Jay Montague (GUILM) def. David Bishop (FCM) 6-0, 6-0

5. Tye Sasser (GUILM) def. Dakota McDaniel (FCM) 6-0, 6-1

6. Cooper Bean (GUILM) def. Aaron Miller (FCM) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Joe Horne/Elijah Gregory (GUILM) def. Jose Villacis/Patrick Marsh (FCM) 8-4

2. Jay Montague/Drake Schreiber (GUILM) def. Jacob Glass/David Bishop (FCM) 8-0

3. Tye Sasser/Tim Thompson (GUILM) def. Dakota McDaniel/Zach Everson (FCM) 8-0