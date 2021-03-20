High Point Women’s Track Excel in Bill Webb Combined/Bob Davidson Memorial Invitational

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s track and field team completed their first marquee home weekend of outdoor competition in the Bill Webb Combined/Bob Davidson Memorial Invitational. Madison Reynolds, Alicia Dawson, and Sydney Horn were the three Panthers that placed first in their respective events.

“When that 4×400 rolled around there was energy in the stadium, there was energy in there and it was really cool to be a part of that. I thought was exciting especially being able to compete at home, Head Coach Mike Esposito said. The level of regional marks and things like that were pretty high but I really liked the energy in the stadium from the other teams and from our kids in particular. We have some key kids who have to turn things around here in the next six weeks because we are running out of time for us to be able to ready for conference.”

Reynolds and Lexi Crompton were the class of the field in the heptathlon and they finished first and second respectively. Reynolds finished with a score of 4509 and Crompton completed her first-ever collegiate heptathlon with a score of 4495. The scoring came down to the final 800m event, where Reynolds finished 6.10 seconds ahead of Crompton to come from behind and seal the first-place performance. Reynolds score of 4509 is currently the number one mark in the country.

Horn placed first with a vault of 4.23m in her first outdoor pole vault event of her career, fresh off an All-American third-place performance at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Horn’s vault of 4.23m is currently leading the country and will likely qualify her for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Regionals. Nathalie Elliott finished in third with a vault of 4.03m, while Mackenzie Horn finished in fourth with a vault of 3.93m.

Dawson jumped 5.84m in just her third outdoor meet collegiately, the sophomore finished first in the long jump at home on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Morrison finished third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.02, which was her personal best.

Olive Allen finished fourth in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:40.01, which was her first collegiate outdoor run at this distance. Allen followed up this performance with a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter run later in the afternoon.

Ashley Jones and Sydney Bagus finished seventh and eighth in the 5000-meter run with times of 17:49.22 and 17:51.90. This was Jones’ first outdoor track 5000-meter run of her career and was a lifetime best for Bagus as she shattered her previous mark by over twenty-three seconds.

Nyile Facey finished fifth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.22m. Letizia Marsico finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 12.95m.

This is a personal outdoor best for Marsico.

UP NEXT: High Point will be splitting up their team and sending multiple individuals to three different meets between March 25th and March 27th. The Panthers will have athletes in action at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, TX, the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, NC, and the Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational in Lynchburg, VA.