Nolting’s Career Night Helps High Point MLAX to Victory in SoCon Opener

Site: Lexington, Va. (Drill Field)

Score: High Point 20, VMI 12

Records: High Point (2-4,1-0), VMI (1-3, 0-2)

Next HPU Event: Saturday, March 27th at Richmond

LEXINGTON, Va. – The High Point University men’s lacrosse team is off to a 1-0 start in the Southern Conference after the 20-12 win over VMI on Friday, March 19th. Asher Nolting recorded a career-high 10 points in the win with six goals and four assists. His previous career-high was nine points which he achieved in 2019 against Air Force and then tied earlier this season against #2 UNC. Kevin Rogers and Sean Coughlin both scored four goals in the win as three Panthers ended with more than three goals.

“It’s always good to get that first road win and conference win of the season,” Coach Jon Torpey said. “I’m proud of the way the guys battled tonight. It was a great we>me team win.”

VMI had a strong start jumping out to a 2-0 lead. The freshman Mayea scored the first Panther goal to make it 2-1 with 8:04 to go in the first. Nolting had the assist then went and found a goal of his own to tie the game at two. VMI went on a four-goal run to jump out to a 6-2 lead in the first with 1:57 remaining. The Panthers responded and ended the half strongly with goals from Nolting and Koby Russell to make it a 6-4 game after one quarter. Russell found his first goal of the game with thirteen seconds left in the first giving the Panthers momentum heading into the second quarter.

After a VMI goal in the first thirty seconds of the second quarter to give the Keydets a three-goal advantage, the Panthers went on a 10-0 run to end the quarter. The lethal Panther offense exploded for ten goals, Nolting picked up four points in the second quarter alone, two goals, and two assists. Rogers, Coughlin, and Dalton Sulver all scored two goals in the quarter as well. HPU took a 14-7 lead into the break.

HPU outscored the Keydets 4-1 in the third quarter, Coughlin scored two in the quarter while Rogers and Nolting each scored a goal in the third as well.

The Panthers added two more in the fourth to win 20-12.

The 20-goal output by the Panthers is the most this season since HPU scored 21 in the season-opening win against Robert Morris. The Panthers are now 1-0 in SoCon play the Panthers will travel up to Richmond next Saturday, March 27th to face the Spiders. After the road contest against Richmond HPU returns home to Vert Stadium on Saturday, March 27th for the first time since February 13th.