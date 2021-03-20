Elon Track and Field Opens Day One at Bill Webb-Bob Davidson Memorial

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team opened competition on Friday, March 19, at the Bill Webb-Bob Davidson Memorial meet on the campus of High Point University.

DAY ONE RESULTS

The Phoenix had a pair of top-five finishers in the women’s hammer throw. Charlotte Bradsher was fourth overall in the event with her toss of 51.03m. Sophomore Lauryn Carlton was fifth with a personal-best mark of 48.98m.

In the women’s javelin, Nuria Menéndez Sánchez finished sixth overall with her throw of 36.11m. Hollie Thurgood also garnered a top-10 standing with her throw of 33.25m.

Through four events scored, Elon sits currently sixth overall in the team standings with seven points. James Madison is the current meet leader with 25 points, while Appalachian State was second with 23 points. Towson (22), Saint Francis University (18) and Campbell (11) were the other schools ahead of the Phoenix in the team standings.

On Deck

Elon is back for the second and final day of the meet tomorrow, March 20, with events starting at 10 a.m.