Elon Men’s Soccer Drops A Close One To JMU On Sunday Afternoon

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s soccer dropped a close one against James Madison on Sunday, March 21, losing 1-0.

BOX SCORE

“The group effort today was excellent,” head coach Marc Reeves began. “We possessed and played well, but our execution in the final third and our inability to finish chances cost us. The game was ultimately decided by one PK we should’ve had that wasn’t given, and then right after JMU earning one. I am not sure how in a four game schedule we ended up on the road for the first two games and for both of those teams first CAA games – but I thought we prepared and performed well and certainly deserved something from this game.”

THE RUNDOWN

– Elon was aggressive out of the gates, registering two shots on goal in the first 22 minutes of the match. Jeppe Jordoson nearly gave the Phoenix a 1-0 lead when he found some space in the JMU defense and fired a rocket to the bottom left corner of the goal. JMU’s keeper made a diving save on the attempt to keep the score knotted at 0-0. Moments later, Trevor Gee logged his first shot of the day that forced another save by JMU’s keeper.

– The two sides entered the break tied up at 0-0.

– JMU took a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute when Luca Erhardt converted a penalty kick.

– With Elon trialing 1-0 early in the second half, Sam Bacon and Jack Dolk fired their first shots of the day as the Phoenix tried to knot up the score. Both attempts were saved by JMU’s keeper to help the Dukes maintain the advantage.

– After two late saves by Cam Pelle in the 82nd and 85th minute respectively kept the Phoenix within striking distance, Trevor Gee recorded Elon’s final shot of the day in the 90th minute but was unable to convert.

– The Dukes held on to win 1-0.

NOTES

– Trevor Gee led the way for the Phoenix, registering two shots and one shot on goal in the match.

– Sam Bacon played all 90 minutes for Elon, finishing with one shot and one shot on goal.

– Jack Dolk and Jeppe Jordoson each recorded one shot and one shot on goal in the loss.

– ­Cameron Pelle logged four saves in the match and has now made 12 saves through three games played this season.

– Elon held a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to action at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, when it travels to Buies Creek, N.C. for a matchup with Campbell.