Harford Scores Golden Goal in Elon WSOC’s Overtime Win Against James Madison, 1-0

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University women’s soccer team earned its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the spring 2021 season on Sunday, March 21 as Bethany Harford scored the golden goal that lifted the Phoenix over James Madison in overtime, 1-0.

BOX SCORE

“It’s a great result for us” said head coach Neil Payne. “We know how good JMU is. We knew it was going to be a tough game and we’re still finding our feet. Regardless, I thought we showed great fight and pure spirit and resilience.”

THE RUNDOWN

-After neither team scored in regulation, Harford found the back of the net less than two minutes into the overtime period to give the win to the Phoenix.

NOTES

-Despite the Dukes taking 12 shots on the day, the Phoenix backline prevented any attempts from being on goal.

-Other Elon players that registered shots on goal included Molly Mahoney and Kayla Hodges.

-McKenna Dalfonso was in goal for the entire match, earning her second win of the season (2-1).

-Prior to today’s match, Elon recognized five of its graduating seniors, Carson Jones, Kara Kimberl, Olivia Kraebel, Caylin Meikrantz and Olivia Offermann.

-Elon now stands at 2-1 (1-1 CAA) on the season, while James Madison falls to 0-2-1 (0-1 CAA).

UP NEXT

Elon will host South Carolina on Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m.