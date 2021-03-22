‘Incredible’ Kitley leads Virginia Tech Women past Marquette in Round One of NCAA Tournament:Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks for Hokies

from Mark Berman, with the Roanoke Times…..

Thanks in part to one of its brightest stars, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team is staying in the Lone Star State.

‘Incredible’ Kitley helps Virginia Tech beat Marquette in NCAAs

The seventh-seeded Hokies, making their first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years, fended off 10th-seeded Marquette 70-63 on Sunday in a first-round game at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

All-ACC center Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford High School) scored 23 points for the Hokies (15-9), who won an NCAA tournament game for the first time since beating Missouri in the first round in 2006.

“Kitley is one of the most competitive people that I know,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “These kids, they’re extremely talented, but they’re extremely competitive.

(Kitley shined in her NCAA tournament debut. In addition to her 23 points, the 6-foot-5 sophomore had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks.)

“I knew this one meant a lot,” she said. “I had some jitters, but once the ball gets up in the air, I’m ready to go.

Cayla King, from Northwest Guilford HS, with 5 points and 5 rebounds for the VA Tech Hokies, in her starting guard role, with 35 minutes played…

from www.hokiesports.com:

SAN ANTONIO – Behind 23 points from Elizabeth Kitley, seventh-seeded Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeated 10th-seeded Marquette 70-63 on Sunday at Straham Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies (15-9) advance to the Second Round and will play second-seeded Baylor, who defeated Jackson State 101-52.

Kitley (11 of 19 shooting) was steady all afternoon, giving the Hokies a cushion early and helping maintain momentum later in the game when the Golden Eagles made a run.

After Aisha Sheppard’s transition layup at 7:32 in the fourth gave the Hokies a 15-point lead, Marquette coiuntered with their best offensive stretch of the game, hitting all four of their 3’s. in a 90 second span to cut the lead to just three.

The Hokies closed the game out on the free throw line, with Cayla King and Azana Baines each knocking down a pair free throws.

Baines joined Kitley in double figures with 15 and Georgia Amoore added 13 as the Hokies advanced to the Second Round for the eighth time in program history.

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 1-0 against Marquette.

•Kenny Brooks’ record moves to 101-58 at Virginia Tech and 438-180 in his career.

•Tech is 3-1 all-time on March 21.

•The starting lineup of Georgia Amoore, Aisha Sheppard, Cayla King, Azana Baines and Elizabeth Kitley accounted for 63 points.

IN THE RECORD BOOKS

•Kitley’s 11 field goals is a new program mark in the NCAA Tournament

•Kitley became just the fourth Hokie to ever to record 40 minutes on the floor in the competition.

•Virginia Tech is now 10-9 all-time in 10 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

NEXT TIME ON THE COURT

•The Hokies advance to the Second Round on Tuesday, March 23 to take Baylor. Tip time and location have not been determined.