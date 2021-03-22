Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (3/22-3/26/2021):Football Friday Home vs. Southern Guilford HS

03/22/21 Monday Golf V Women’s H 3:00 PM Asheboro High School Forest Oaks CC
03/22/21 Monday Tennis V Men’s H 4:00 PM Southern Alamance HS SE Tennis Courts
03/22/21 Monday Soccer V Women’s H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS SE Soccer Facility

03/23/21 Tuesday Golf V Men’s A 3:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference at Williams
03/23/21 Tuesday Softball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS SE Softball Field

03/24/21 Wednesday Golf V Women’s H 3:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Forest Oaks CC

03/26/21 Friday Softball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School
03/26/21 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:00 PM Southern Guilford High School SEHS Stadium

