Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (3/22-3/27/2021):Football Friday Home vs. Ragsdale

Monday, March 22

5:00 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Grimsley High School Home

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Weddington High School NCHSAA Playoffs-3rd round Away

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball North Davidson High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse William Amos Hough High School Away

Tuesday, March 23

TBA Boys Varsity Soccer OPEN NCHSAA Playoffs-Regional Finals Away

TBA Girls Varsity Golf Metro 4A Tri Match Away

TBA Boys Varsity Golf Metro 4A Tri Match Away

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Union Pines HS Home

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Union Pines HS Home

Wednesday, March 24

TBA Girls Varsity Lacrosse OPEN NCHSAA Regionals Away

TBA Boys Varsity Lacrosse OPEN NCHSAA Regionals Away

5:00 PM Boys Varsity Tennis High Point Central High School Home

Thursday, March 25

4:00 PM Girls Varsity Golf East Forsyth High School Away

4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf East Forsyth High School Away

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Northern Guilford High School Home

7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Southwest Guilford High School Away

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Grimsley High School Home

Friday, March 26

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Football Ragsdale HS Home

Saturday, March 27

TBA Girls Varsity Lacrosse OPEN NCHSAA State Championship Away

TBA Boys Varsity Soccer OPEN NCHSAA 4A Championship Away

TBA Boys Varsity Lacrosse OPEN NCHSAA 4A Championship Away