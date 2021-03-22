This Week’s High School Football Power Rankings from NCPreps.com:Grimsley, Dudley, Southeast Guilford and Northern Guilford find their spots

from Chris Hughes, and these are his high school football Power Rankings for this week, from NCPreps.com…
4-A Power Rankings, with the Grimsley Whirlies at #6 in the state…Glenn Bobcats at #20, but no Mallard Creek this week….
Here are this week's @NCPreps 4A Power Rankings. @VanceCougarsFB still #1 but @HoughFB climbs a spot. @OlympicFB, @DavieHSFootball, @ProvFootball, @RecruitHuskyFB, @Scots_Football, @Rolesvilleramf1 the big movers! pic.twitter.com/7BbtLOHHn1
— Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) March 22, 2021
The 3-A Power Rankings, with the Dudley Panthers at #13, the Southeast Guilford Falcons at #18, and the Northern Guilford Nighthawks at #19…Mount Tabor is #2, while you have Eastern Alamance at #8 and Western Alamance at #9 in this week’s rankings…
Here are this week's @NCPreps 3A Power Rankings. @BigDubFootball still #1 but @TaborFootball jumps to #2, @HAVELOCKBALL, @jhrosefootball, @cvhsftbl, @Catholic_FB, @KMHS_FBofficial, @crestfootball, @EAHS_Football, @WarriorsWA in Top10. @ALBrownFootball, @LC_JacketsFB move up! pic.twitter.com/w7v6ocog62
— Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) March 22, 2021
You have the 2-A Power Rankings with the Reidsville Rams at #1, the Randleman Tigers at #9, and the Eastern Randolph Wildcats at #15…
Here are this week's @NCPreps 2A Power Rankings. @FBCapitolOfNC, @GldLionFootball, @DarkHorseFball, @hibfootball, @burns_football round out Top-5; @OakGroveGrizzFB, @NDBlackKnightFB move up. @MPTigerFootball and @KinstonFootball jump inside the Top-20. pic.twitter.com/45nLi0XJ6S
— Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) March 22, 2021
Your 1-A Power Rankings with East Surry at #6, and Mount Airy at #10, for our locals…
Here are this week's @NCPreps 1A Power Rankings. @TarboroFootball and @RobbinsvilleHS stay 1-2, @MHSFBall19 moves up. @PineLakePrepFB new to the Top-20 this week. pic.twitter.com/wqrs0E7BnL
— Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) March 22, 2021