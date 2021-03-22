This Week’s High School Football Power Rankings from NCPreps.com:Grimsley, Dudley, Southeast Guilford and Northern Guilford find their spots

from Chris Hughes, and these are his high school football Power Rankings for this week, from NCPreps.com…

4-A Power Rankings, with the Grimsley Whirlies at #6 in the state…Glenn Bobcats at #20, but no Mallard Creek this week….

The 3-A Power Rankings, with the Dudley Panthers at #13, the Southeast Guilford Falcons at #18, and the Northern Guilford Nighthawks at #19…Mount Tabor is #2, while you have Eastern Alamance at #8 and Western Alamance at #9 in this week’s rankings…

You have the 2-A Power Rankings with the Reidsville Rams at #1, the Randleman Tigers at #9, and the Eastern Randolph Wildcats at #15…

Your 1-A Power Rankings with East Surry at #6, and Mount Airy at #10, for our locals…