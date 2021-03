Piedmont Triad 3-A All-Conference Men’s Soccer and Women’s/Men’s Lacrosse Teams

Piedmont Triad 3-A All-Conference Men’s Soccer Team

Luke Swift Southwest Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Keaton Lane Southwest Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Daniel Sengiyumva Southwest Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Brandon Hill Southwest Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Trace Rogers Southwest Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Tyler Asbury Southwest Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Joe Specht Southwest Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Matthew Allen Mount Tabor 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Jack Lawson Mount Tabor 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Eliott Trinh Mount Tabor 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Nathan Shuman Mount Tabor 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Brooks McBride Mount Tabor 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Carter Ledgerwood Mount Tabor 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Lane Decker Western Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Will Whitman Western Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Matt Diering Western Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Jamir Cook Western Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Zaid Guzman Parkland 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Jonathan Urena Parkland 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Edwin Avila Parkland 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Edema Mini Mila Ben L. Smith 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Michael Ramirez Ben L. Smith 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Ben Boston Dudley 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Abel Torres Dudley 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Logan Ramey Western Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Chris Rosales Parkland 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Sammy Carmona Western Guilford 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Aidan Palmerton Mount Tabor 2021 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Soccer

Noel Robinson Parkland 2021 Winter Season Men’s Coach of the Year

Lane Decker Western Guilford 2021 Winter Season Defensive Player of the Year

Keaton Lane Southwest Guilford 2021 Winter Season Offensive Player of the Year

Piedmont Triad 3-A All Conference Women’s Lacrosse Team

Sydne Sawyer Atkins 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Rosie Richardson Atkins 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Khea Samuda Atkins 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Eimy Ortiz North Davidson 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Madison Coup North Davidson 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Kayla Grogan North Davidson 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Savannah Miller North Davidson 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Katie Dasher Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Addison Vitola Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Sullivan Ray Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Kierston Varner Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Charlee Hemby Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Abby Egnatz Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Abby Shepard Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Alexis Harris Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Anna Setzer Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Ashlyn Davis Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Rachel Chessock Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Thalia Soule Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Pipper Brendle Southwest Guilford 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Elizabeth Snider Southwest Guilford 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Delaney Finn West Stokes 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Claire Hatsell North Davidson 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Gloria Culler Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Halleigh Spaudling Atkins 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Sarah Grizzle North Davidson 2021 Spring Season Women’s Varsity Lacrosse

Sydne Sawyer Atkins 2021 Spring Season Offensive Player of the Year

Abby Shepard Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Defensive Player of the Year

Yukiko Shinault Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Coach of the Year

Piedmont Triad 3-A All Conference Men’s Lacrosse Team

Matthew Fangman Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Daniel Brown Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Brian Werner Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Luke Mattsion Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Thomas Craft Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Andrew Bridges Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Ben Gemmell Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Frankie Cetrone Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Carson Latham Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Xan Varner Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Blake Miller Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Matthew Holder Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Micharl D’Ambrosio Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Justin Doran Southwest Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Nick Hampton Southwest Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Gabe Petty Southwest Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Landon Danser Southwest Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Richard Varblane Southwest Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Conor O’Brien Western Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Micah Ollis Western Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

AJ Girolamo Western Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Zach Kashubara Western Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

JT Jackson Atkins 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

KJ Chandler Atkins 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Owen Parker-Jones Atkins 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Josh Hubbard North Davidson 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Sam Walser North Davidson 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Jacob Adkins West Stokes 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Eric Ho Western Guilford 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Gabriel Baker West Stokes 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Spencer Reynolds Mount Tabor 2021 Spring Season Men’s Varsity Lacrosse

Shannon Robinson Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Men’s Coach of the Year

Frankie Cetrone Bishop McGuinness 2021 Spring Season Offensive Player of the Year

Nick Hampton Southwest Guilford 2021 Spring Season Defensive Player of the Year

**********Courtesy of Brindon Christman, Southwest Guilford Athletic Director**********