Charlotte Flair Tests Positive for the Coronavirus/COVID-19

Charlotte Flair has tested positive for COVID-19.

Flair took to Twitter Monday night after RAW went on the air and revealed that she has been off WWE TV recently because she tested positive for the coronavirus. Flair said she has been at home resting.

“I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting [folded hands emoji] Thank you everyone for your love [red heart emoji] [princess/queen emoji],” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on when Flair will be back, but we noted earlier that there has been talk of her possibly appearing on this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Flair has been rumored for a WrestleMania 37 match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, but there is no word on if that match is in the works.