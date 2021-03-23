Elon’s Daly Tabbed CAA Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced on Tuesday, March 23 that Elon’s Quinn Daly has been named the CAA Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.

“I’m so happy for Quinn to have been recognized or this week’s defensive player award,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “Her heart and hustle that she plays with every day in practice was evident on the game field this weekend. It’s always nice to see hard work paying off.”

In the Phoenix’s 13-9 win over Furman, Daly recorded six draw controls for a new career high. The senior also posted a game-best two caused turnovers in addition to tying Meredith Curtin for the team high in ground balls (4).

Daly has registered 10 ground balls through the first five games of the season, ranking 10th in the conference.

The Phoenix will next travel to High Point for a 1 p.m. matchup on Saturday, March 27.