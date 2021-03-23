High School Football for this Friday Night(3/26/2021):Providence Grove at High Point Andrews on Thursday

High School Football for this Friday Night(3/26/2021)
Going with all kickoffs at 7pm, unless we hear otherwise…
Thursday:Providence Grove(2-2) at High Point Andrews(1-3) at Simeon Stadium…
Friday:
Southern Guilford(3-0) at Southeast Guilford(3-1)
Ragsdale(2-2) at Northwest Guilford(3-1)
Dudley(3-1) at WS Parkland(0-3)
Page(0-4) at High Point Central(1-3)…at Simeon Stadium
Southwest Guilford(3-1) at Western Guilford(0-3)
Eastern Guilford(2-1) at Southern Alamance(2-2)
Rockingham County(1-3) at Northern Guilford(2-1)
Mount Tabor(4-0) at Smith(0-4)
Northeast Guilford(0-4) at Western Alamance(4-0)
Grimsley(4-0) OPEN Date