High School Football for this Friday Night(3/26/2021):Providence Grove at High Point Andrews on Thursday

High School Football for this Friday Night(3/26/2021)

Going with all kickoffs at 7pm, unless we hear otherwise…

Thursday:Providence Grove(2-2) at High Point Andrews(1-3) at Simeon Stadium…

Friday:

Southern Guilford(3-0) at Southeast Guilford(3-1)

Ragsdale(2-2) at Northwest Guilford(3-1)

Dudley(3-1) at WS Parkland(0-3)

Page(0-4) at High Point Central(1-3)…at Simeon Stadium

Southwest Guilford(3-1) at Western Guilford(0-3)

Eastern Guilford(2-1) at Southern Alamance(2-2)

Rockingham County(1-3) at Northern Guilford(2-1)

Mount Tabor(4-0) at Smith(0-4)

Northeast Guilford(0-4) at Western Alamance(4-0)

Grimsley(4-0) OPEN Date