It looks like Mike Tyson(54 years old) vs. Evander Holyfield(58 years old) fight won’t happen:Tyson is holding up the progress!!!!!

Mike Tyson declined $25 million to fight Evander Holyfield?

from Zac Wassink, with YardBarker.com/www.yardbarker.com

Last May, heavyweight boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield both seemed willing to participate in a matchup to raise funds for charity that would serve as the third contest in a rivalry from the 1990s that includes two Holyfield victories and one unforgettable chomp:CLICK HERE to see Holyfield and Tyson talking about “The Ear Chomp”….

As Michael Rothstein wrote for ESPN on Monday, though, Holyfield’s camp is now saying Tyson, 54, rejected a $25 million guarantee to fight his former foe on May 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers,” Holyfield’s manager, Kris Lawrence, said in a statement. “We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”

Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, Holyfield touched upon a potential third fight against Tyson in December. “No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies,” the 58-year-old said after the Tyson-Jones contest that wasn’t easy on the eyes but that was reportedly a financial success. “Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”