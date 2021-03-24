Guilford Men’s Golf Quakers Celebrates Series of Accomplishments

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford golf team celebrates a series of accomplishments this week after earning first place at the Jekyll Island Collegiate in Jekyll Island, Ga., last weekend. Those accomplishments include senior James Mishoe being named as ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Week, a No. 1 ranking for the Quakers by Golfstat.com and Mishoe himself being ranked as Golfstat’s No. 1 NCAA Division III player.

It marks the seventh time in his career, and second time in the 2020-21 campaign, that Mishoe has earned ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Week honors. Mishoe’s ODAC Men’s Golfer of the week honor this season came on March 10th, after winning the Savannah Invitational in consecutive seasons. He earned ODAC Men’s Golfer of the Week four times during the 2018-19 season (October 8, 2018 / October 22, 2018 / October 29, 2018 / April 22, 2019) and once in the 2017-28 campaign (March 19, 2018).

Mishoe laid claim to his fifth collegiate individual title at Jekyll Island on Sunday, March 21st, by finishing 8-under-par with a three-round score of 208. His final round 69 came by virtue of five birdies and 11 pars.

Mishoe entered the final round one shot back of his teammate, Jack Lee, at 5-under-par, after carding six birdies and nine pars on Saturday afternoon to finish with 3-under-par score of 69. While two of his birdies came on the front nine, Mishoe carded four on the back nine at the 11th, 14th, 15th and 16th greens. Mishoe was 2-under-par in the opening round, taking advantage of three birdies and an eagle, which came at the 15th hole.

“James played brilliantly at Jekyll Island,” said head coach Adam Crawford. “His final round 69 (-3) was one of the more impressive rounds I’ve witnessed in my coaching career given the tough weather conditions. He is playing at an extremely high level right now.”

The Guilford trio of Mishoe, Lee and Lambert helped the Quakers claim the team title with a 1-over-par score of 865 (284-284-297). The Quakers edged out second-place Huntingdon, which finished second with a 7-over-par score of 871, and third-place Emory, which was 16-over-par at the event.

Lee finished fourth with a 2-under-par score of 214. He scored a 76 in the final round and slipped just three spots into fourth. Lee tallied two birdies and 10 pars over the course of the day.

Lambert finished just outside the Top-10 in a four-way tie for 12th with a 4-over-par score of 220. His final round 74 was as a result of two birdies and 12 pars. The two birdies came at the 15th and 18th green.

GUILFORD, MISHOE RANKED No. 1 IN GOLFSTAT.COM RANKINGS: The Quaker golf team received a first-place ranking in the Golfstat.com Men’s NCAA Division III polls that were release on March 23rd. Guilford slides into the top spot in the polls ahead of Huntingdon, Methodist, Pfeiffer and Emory University.

The Quakers have three individuals ranked inside the Top-30 in the Golfstat NCAA Division III rankings, including Mishoe, who is the nation’s No. 1 player. Jack Lee is 21st and Addison Manring ranks 28th. Teammate Louis Lambert is ranked 48th among individuals.

“It’s nice recognition for our program to be ranked No. 1 in Golfstat,” Crawford added. “The guys have worked extremely hard and our results in the first three events are indicative of their practice and preparation. We’ll continue to focus on improving daily and working toward playing our best golf at the end of this spring.”

For more information on Guilford men’s golf check out www.guilfordquakers.com.