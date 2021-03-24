The Great Khali to the WWE Hall of Fame this year??? Daniel Bryan might say, “YES”, but we say NO, NO, NO, Please No!!!!!

The Great Khali to the WWE Hall of Fame??? It will happen with his induction due up on Tuesday April 6…On that night, The Great Khali, will enter the WWE Hall..

I would say not on that night, and not any night…The Great Khali, from the WWE, are you kidding me…Kane will join The Great Khali and others in the Hall on that night, and I am OK with Kane(Glenn Jacobs) heading into the Hall of Fame, but The Great Khali???

This guy is a joke, and I’m sure the hope is that many of his fellow Indians, from India, will buy the Pay-per-View broadcast of the Hall of Fame inductions, and this has to be all be about money, and the money to be made from the India market…It all goes back to large amounts of money that the WWE can make off of marketing their product to WWE India…

Is that such a big deal, when everything going, or everything that must keep going these days, is based upon business…

But still, bear with me here….We all know that The Great Khali could barely move in the wrestling ring…This is an embarrassment to the sport/art of professional wrestling…When would anyone in their right mind admit to being a fan of The Great Khali??? This guy was a terrible professional wrestler….

The Great Khali stunk the place up…Kane and The Undertaker, on the other hand, were professional wrestling “Greats”….But, The Great Khali???

We are wasting our time talking about this guy….He was and is, a wrestling bum…No redeeming value at all, when you study The Great Khali, and his professional wrestling career….

This is the biggest load of junk that I have seen in a long time….You think of all of the other names that are about to enter the WWE Hall of Fame; JBL, The British Bulldog, The NWO and others…But, The Great Khalia??? Not for me….And this makes the WWE look like a bigger joke and sham than ever before…The Bella Twins, that’s a joke too, but The Great Khali….You have to be looking at this as a Pay-per-View seller for Vince McMahon, as he and his company, the WWE, try and drain and gain all of the money that they can, from the buying market there in India….

A sad day in Sports Entertainment, when The Great Khali gets a free ride into any sort of Hall of Fame..It is a shame this is happening, but it is, and so beats the drum of what is turning out to be a false rise to stardom….This stardom is not real, and The Great Khali is not a real good wrestler, by any stretch of the imagination…He is terrible, and he does not deserve to be within 500 miles of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies….

I hope to have more on this miscarriage of justice later on this week….But, for now, here is the news of the day, from WrestlingInc.com and background bio info on The Great Khali from Wikipedia.com…

Let me ask you one more time….Was The Great Khali great??? Go back and read what we just wrote again, and see if you can give me a legitimate answer…Come on, The Great Khali great??? What planet have you been living on???

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

As seen below, WWE India released new video of Ranjin Singh (Dave Kapoor) revealing the big news to Khali. Singh works WWE creative and once managed Khali.

Veteran WWE Superstar Kane will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Kane appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and was surprised by The Undertaker with the announcement.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Tuesday April 6…..

The ceremony will feature the enshrinement of the 2020 Class, featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger, as well as the 2021 Class, which includes The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.

More on The Great Khali:from www.wikipedia.com

Dalip Singh Rana (born 27 August 1972), better known by the ring name The Great Khali, is an Indian-born American professional wrestler, promoter, model, and actor who is best known for his work in WWE where he was a World Heavyweight Champion, becoming the first Indian to hold a championship in the promotions history. He will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. A professional wrestler since 2000, Rana was most notably associated with WWE from 2006 to 2014 where he performed under the name of “The Great Khali”. Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was an officer for the Punjab Police. He has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows.