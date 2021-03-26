Guilford MSOC Quakers Earn 1-0 Win Over Emory & Henry

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford men’s soccer team won for the second time in as many matches on Thursday, March 25th, when the Quakers posted a 1-0 victory over visiting Emory & Henry at Armfield Athletic Center.

The Guilford goal came at the 24:29 mark when Rodrigo Gudino hit Jasper Ardinger with a pass that went past the Wasps Spencer Scott.

The Quakers (2-2-1, 2-2-1 ODAC) finished with 25 shots over the course of the match, including six on goal. Three of those six shots on goal came from Ardinger, who finished the game with nine total shots.

Teammate Sam Coughlin also had seven shots, while the combination of Gudino. Ben James and Ryan Mouttet tallied two shots each.

Guilford’s Zach Van Kampen (2-2-1) finished the match with one save in goal, picking up the win. Emory & Henry’s lone shot in the match came from C.J. Poulsen. Teammate Derek Akers had one save in the match while Spencer Scott tallied four stops in the opening half.

The Quakers look for their third straight win on Sunday, March 28th, when they face Bridgewater at 3 p.m.