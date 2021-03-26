Mallory Zelawski Named Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College Director of Athletics Kim Strable announced the hiring of Mallory Zelawski as the new Greensboro Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach earlier today, the tenth Head Coach in the program’s history.

An experienced coach and lacrosse official, the Buffalo, New York native boasts 14 years of coaching experience at various levels. She spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Oklahoma club team where she helped build the team’s schedule and run warm-up drills and workouts. A fixture in the Oklahoma lacrosse scene, Zelawski also spent the past two years as the Head Coach for Red Dirt Lacrosse and the past four years as an assistant coach for the Tulsa Raptors club team. Zelawski grew interest in women’s lacrosse in the state, helping to develop the Heartland Girls League where she oversaw the growth of club lacrosse from one team to seven in the region.

Her experience goes beyond the coaching ranks as she has been a certified trainer, observer, and assigner of officials since 2018. She was the US Lacrosse Oklahoma State Coordinator from 2018 to 2020 and has officiated NCAA Division II contests in Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas since 2015.

Zelawski played her collegiate lacrosse at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) where she tallied 149 points for the Crimson Hawks. In her senior year in 2007, she tallied 43 goals and 17 assists. A midfielder for three years, she moved to attack in her senior season where Zelawski set the school record for most points scored in a game with 12 (seven goals, five assists) in 2007. Her efforts in her four years at IUP placed her eleventh all-time in career points, tenth in career goals, and tenth in career assists at IUP. Zelawski closed out her career earning All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Second-Team honors in 2007. Academically, she was an All-American Academic Athlete and garnered the PSAC’s Top-Ten Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence. After her senior year, she spent one year as an assistant coach for the Crimson Hawks.

A career geologist in the petroleum industry for ten years, Zelawski earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Earth and Space Science Education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she earned a 4.0 grade-point average while competing as a student-athlete. She earned her Master’s Degree at Northern Arizona University where she worked in volcanic fields in Navajo Nation, Arizona.

Zelawski takes over a program currently building for the 2022 season. The 2020 squad finished 3-1 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.

What Others are Saying About Mallory

“Mallory is engaging, inspiring, and personable which will allow her to foster positive and long-lasting relationships with current and future players. Her passion, energy, and knowledge of the game will make her a true standout on the sidelines. Mallory’s ability to lead by example is unmatched and will make a long-lasting impact on the program. Her experiences and character will make her an asset to the athletic department and campus community. I look forward to the future successes of the Greensboro Women’s Lacrosse program!”

Kate Athing–Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach, Marymount University

“Mallory is a fantastic person and coach, and I couldn’t be happier for her to have this opportunity. She’s been absolutely vital to everything we’ve done not only in growing Red Dirt, but lacrosse throughout the state of Oklahoma. She’s always found success everywhere she’s been, and her ability to lead young women will absolutely be an asset to the women’s lacrosse team at Greensboro.”

Jordan Beech–Director of Lacrosse, Red Dirt Lacrosse Club

“Since the day I met Mallory her ‘why’ has been her players, to help them grow both on the field as athletes and off the field as students and eventually working members of society. The love she has for the game knows no limits, and I could not be more excited to watch her journey unfold as a collegiate head coach. She is passionate, enthusiastic, and humble when it comes to her knowledge of the game and the development of players. I am so excited for the current and future Greensboro lacrosse players because they are going to be led by a great person, educator, and coach.”

Kali Bills–Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach, Elmhurst University

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director