The Morning Run:”Straight from the Heart”(This Week’s Top Ten List)

I can report that today’s run was humid, wet, hot, and all of those rolled into one sweaty mess…It is a good thing, I chose to go with the T-shirt and did not add a top covering today…

Didn’t need a top covering, and if I would have worn a pullover top to provide more warmth this morning, I would have come back home a sweaty mess, looking like Porky the Pig…It would have a been a big ole sweaty mess…The way it was when it was all over this morning, it was just a good workout, with sweat proportioned the way it should be…

But who cares about the heat and humidity, right? I am doing these workouts and Morning Runs for my heart, right???

I would say YES….And after what I was reading yesterday, I am glad and happy to keep doing these workouts….

Saw this yesterday and just said WOW!!!

Kimberly Van Scoy has been away from WXII TV 12 for several months due to congestive heart failure…That is serious business…Seems to be still a fairly young person, but she was gone from the WXII TV 12 morning show for several months….But, the current news is good, and she is on her way back….

Hi everyone, I am so excited to tell you that I’m coming back to work the week of April 5th! As some of you know, I was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last June. It’s been quite the journey but all of your thoughts and prayers worked!!! A big thank you also to my family and work family for all of their incredible support. And to the doctors, nurses and all of the medical workers who were in charge of my care. I truly feel blessed. I’ll be working from home at the beginning on the noon show but hope to be back in the studio soon. I can’t wait!

I am telling folks, that is serious business…Many have died from congestive heart failure, and that is why I hope all the running and walking that I have been doing, might be the thing that will ward off things like congestive heart failure…

Our best to Kimberly Van Scoy, as she prepares to return to WXII TV 12….

And about that heart….Here we go with everything we have today, “Straight from the Heart”…..

Part of our theme from today’s program is “Straight from the Heart”…Here is Bryan Adams, with “Straight from the Heart”….

Now we will go Heart to Heart with Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald….

Next up here are The Eagles, with The Heart of the Matter…Time to get down to the Heart of the Matter…

For those that report the news, here is Dirty Laundry, from Don Henley…”I make my living off the evening news”….

**********For those who report the news, that is our Top Ten for this week….Our Top Ten News Anchors from here in the Triad over the years…**********

Top Ten News Anchors from over the years in the Triad….

1)Fred Blackman…FOX 8, and Fred was the old standard bearer…

2)Lee Kinard…Could be #1, but he was really better known for his weather reports in his early WFMY TV 2 days…

3)Neill McNeil….Very consistent and about as steady as they get, when it comes to reporting the news…

4)Katie Nordeen…Very fresh young face, and still very serious in her work, and she has to have a very high rate of acceptability, by her viewers…Has helped make FOX 8 the standard for local news at 10pm…

5)Sandra Hughes…Did well with news, but was just as good on her PM Magazine Shows, and on her Sandra and Friends talk show….

6)Bill Kopald…Was the top newsman in the market for several years, back in the day….

7)Cameron Kent….He started out doing the weather on WXII, then he did the sports, then switched over and did the news, and had a very strong delivery, while doing all three, but best remembered for his work doing the news….

8)Kimberly Van Scoy…Cam and Kim were a good team on WXII TV 12 and we have to give the lady we are honoring, a spot on our Top Ten board here today….

9)Julie Luck….You get the friendly news from Julie Luck, but we are lucky to have her, she has been a very stable part of our local news market, over the years…

10)TIE:Kenny Beck/Susan Kidd…..Kenny Beck gives you the best of the old and new, of news reporting…He can give us some of the old info relating to our current events…He knows both sides of the coin…Susan Kidd always said, “We appreciate you”, and you have to like it, when you heard that…

++++++++++That’s all we have for this week, and we will see you in here again next week, for The Morning Run….Have a great week, and We Appreciate You……++++++++++