Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – March 26, 2021

Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Southern Guilford (3-0) at Southeast Guilford (3-1) with Andy Durham.

UPDATE #5 – 9:45 PM

FINAL

Southern Guilford (3-1) – 0

Southeast Guilford (4-1) – 21

**********Southeast Guilford gets on the scoreboard with 7:02 to go in the First Quarter, on a one-yard touchdown run by senior running back, Jalen Fairley…The Aiden Bonde kick was good, and SEG goes up on Southern Guilford, 7-0….

SEG posts another score when the Falcons’ QB Zion Fleming hits his RB Derron McQuitty, on a 10-yard TD pass…Aiden Bonde goes 2-2 on his PAT kicks, when he drives #2 straight through the air, with room to spare…At the 5:23 remaining mark of the Second Quarter, SEG leads in the game over Southern Guilford, 14-0…

Bonde missed on a 29-yard FG attempt and Southern Guilford had two trips inside the SEG 20-yard line, but the SG Storm came away with no points…

In the Third Quarter Southeast Guilford got a 40-yard punt return by Jordan Farmer, and with the ensuing Aiden Bonde PAT kick, Southeast Guilford nows leads Southern Guilford, 21-0, with 6:06 to go in the Fourth and final quarter….**********

And that is how our game would end up….Final:Southeast Guilford 21, Southern Guilford 0……Solid game from Zion Fleming at QB for SEG, and SEG did a very good job of mixing up their running backs, Derron McQuitty and Jalen Fairley….McQuitty looked to get more carries on the night….Adam Douglas hauled in pass and he carried it for 60 yards to set up a chance at points for SEG…Jordan Farmer had a very solid night on defense and on Special Teams…Xavier Coleman had an interception/pick for SEG….Vaughn Neal was strong all night long for SEG on their offensive and defensive lines…Conway McCoury was steady for Southern Guilford at QB, and his favorite target appeared to be Amari Lee…McCoury was also looking at Anthony Morrison and Taylor Alston…McCoury must have throw the football at least 50 times on the night…I would say he completed at least 20-plus passes, and I would really like to see his official final numbers, because he stood back there, and put the ball in the air, many a time, on Friday night…..The big Ferere brothers were very big up front in the trenches for Southern Guilford, along with Octevian Burroughs and Jahmari Stokes….Good ball game tonight/Friday night at the Bill Slayton Athletic Field/Stadium on the Southeast Guilford campus, and my only wish is that Southern Guilford would have found the end zone a time or two, on this night….Thanks to Shawyn Newton(SEG AD) and SEG Coach Earl Bates for having us down there tonight, and thanks to SG AD Jeff Carter and SG football coach Jason/Bear Bradley for working with us, as we got this game on the football map…..This is a great community contest between these two local rivals, and it is going to get bigger and better, with each passing season…Each passing and running season, for that matter….SG QB Conway McCoury better have some ice on his shoulder come late Friday night/early Saturday morning, and SEG QB Zion Fleming was doing such a good job at carrying out his hand-off play fakes, Fleming had FOX 8 Sports Anchor Danny Harnden guessing all night long….A few times I thought he left the ball in the back’s belly too long, but most of his play fakes, ended in long gains for the SEG Falcons’ offense…

That’s our word on tonight’s/Friday night’s game and if have anything to add, let it go, and add it to the comment box….

FINAL

Ragsdale (2-3) – 7

Northwest Guilford (4-1) – 33

FINAL

Dudley (4-1) – 51

WS Parkland (0-4) – 0

FINAL

Page (0-5) – 14

High Point Central (2-3) – 16

FINAL

Southwest Guilford (4-1) – 24

Western Guilford (0-4) – 17

FINAL

Rockingham County (1-4) – 7

Northern Guilford (3-1) – 40

FINAL

Mount Tabor (5-0) – 50

Smith (0-5) – 6

FINAL

Northeast Guilford (0-5) – 6

Western Alamance (5-0) – 49

FINAL

East Forsyth – 48

Reagan – 12

FINAL

West Forsyth – 42

RJ Reynolds – 12

FINAL

Reidsville – 78

Graham – 0

FINAL

Burlington – 73

Carrboro – 20

FINAL

Eastern Alamance -47

Morehead – 0

FINAL

Bishop McGuinness – 34

South Stokes – 29

FINAL

Oak Grove – 28

Ledford – 26

++++++++++Glenn High School++++++++++

@ghsbobcat_pride

Friday night’s football game Glenn vs Davie County was postponed due to a power outage caused by a wreck in the area. New game time is Saturday at 11 am. All tickets that were redeemed tonight will be unredeemed so they can be checked back in Saturday…..++++++++++

Saturday 1:00 PM

Eastern Guilford(2-1)

Southern Alamance (3-1)

OPEN Date

Grimsley (4-0)

THURSDAY NIGHT FINAL

Providence Grove(2-3) – 7

High Point Andrews(2-3) – 14

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com