Elon Women’s Track: Collins Sets Personal Best on Day Two at Raleigh Relays

RALEIGH, N.C. – Junior Kathleen Collins set a new personal-record in the discus throw to highlight the Elon University women’s track and field team’s second day at the Raleigh Relays on Friday, March 26, at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility.

DAY TWO RESULTS

Collins threw a mark of 47.69m in the discus throw, setting a new personal-best for the Strafford, N.H., native. She would finish seventh overall for the Phoenix. Teammate Lauryn Carlton was 16th overall with her throw of 40.63m.

Melissa Anastasakis led the maroon and gold in the 1,500-meter run with an eighth-place finish and a time of 4:21.33. Scolasticah Kemei, making her outdoor debut for the Phoenix, was 30th with a time of 4:29.70, moving her into the program’s top-10 performance list, as did Hannah Preeo with her time of 4:33.34 while finishing 42nd overall.

In the 5,000-meter run, Maggie Springer was the top finisher for the Phoenix with her time of 17:11.64, which moves into the program’s top-10 performance list. Senior Bridget Kanaley set a new personal-record in the 5,000-meters with a time of 17:38.18.

On Deck

Elon concludes the Raleigh Relays tomorrow, March 27, as the final day is set to begin at 10 a.m. with the men’s hammer throw.