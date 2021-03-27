Guilford Quaker Football Ends Season With Setback to Ferrum

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three first quarter touchdowns by visiting Ferrum coupled with a pair of 100-yard performances by Titus Jones and Tmahdae Penn, proved to be the difference as the Panthers earned a 41-12 victory over Guilford at the Armfield Athletic Center on Friday, March 26th.

The two 100-yard performances came from Jones, who capped off the game by hitting 9-of-13 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown, and Penn, who hauled in four receptions for 102 yards and two TDs. Drew Hill and Billy Higgins anchored the offense with five tackles each. Higgins added one sack on the evening as well.

Guilford (0-4, 0-4 ODAC) was led offensively by Teddy Gassert, who completed 12-of-28 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Hutchinson led the rushing attack with 55 yards while teammate Edrick Purnell was the top receiver with 59 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

Bryce Smith was the top player on the defensive side of the ball for Guilford, posting eight tackles (six solo) while make two tackles for loss. Zach Hamilton also came through with a solid defensive performance, which included eight tackles, five solo.

Ferrum (2-2, 2-2 ODAC) took the opening drive and capitalized on a five-yard run by Jones, establishing the early 7-6 lead. Guilford bounced back with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that took three minutes and culminated with a two-yard rush by Hutchinson. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, allowing the Panthers to remain in front 7-6.

The Panthers began their third possession of the game at the 39 and marched 61 yards in five plays, scoring on a 12-yard TD pass from Zeb Dyer to Tyler English, moving in front 14-6 at the close of the first.

Ferrum followed with a touchdown at the 10:20 mark of the second quarter after beginning its drive at its own three-yard line. The big play of the drive, a 24-yard pass from Jones to Penn, was followed by a 29-yard connection between the two four plays later. That touchdown strike allowed Ferrum to forge in front 21-6.

The Quakers’ special teams helped set up the second touchdown of the game when Edrick Purnell returned the ball 20 yards to the Ferrum 23-yard line. Gassert found an open Purnell three plays later for a 20-yard strike, making for a 21-12 halftime lead by the Panthers.

A pair of third quarter touchdowns by the Panthers put the game out of reach. The first, a 13-yard pass from Dyer to Penn, came at the 9:49 mark, which made for a 28-12 advantage. Just over six minutes later, DJ Baylor stepped up for the Panther defense with a fumble recovery, which he returned 18 yards for a touchdown that extended the lead to 35-12.

Ferrum added a touchdown late in the fourth when Jeremiah Valentine caught a two-yard pass from Dyer for the 41-12 final.

