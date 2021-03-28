Elon Men’s Tennis Falls at #39 VCU

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team suffered its third loss of the season on Saturday, March 27 when it came up short against nationally-ranked VCU, 4-1. The Rams entered the match ranked 39th in the nation in the latest Oracle ITA Division I Men’s Team Rankings.

NOTES

-Kyle Frankel and Camilo Ponce clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Charles Bertimon and Quentin Coulaud in No. 2 doubles. The duo has now won three matches in a row (3-0).

-Jacob Bicknell and Nicholas Condos’ win in No. 3 doubles marks the first in that spot for the Phoenix since March 7 when Ponce and Nicholas Campbell recorded a 6-2 victory over William & Mary’s Daniel Pellerito and Finbar Talcott.

-In No. 1 singles, Frankel was up 4-2 in the third set against Charles Bertimon. However, the match was called.

-The match was originally scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. However a delay caused the match’s start time to be pushed back to 3:30. A rain delay during singles play then caused the remainder of the match to be played indoors.

-With the loss, Elon falls to 10-3 on the season. VCU is now 11-1.

UP NEXT

Elon will host Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Inigo Torre Martin / Rayane Stable (VCU) vs. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) 5-4, unfinished

2. Kyle Frankel / Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Charles Bertimon / Quentin Coulaud (VCU) 6-3

3. Jacob Bicknell / Nicholas Condos ELON) def. David Cierny / Timo Zgraggen (VCU) 6-4

Singles

1. Kyle Frankel (ELON) vs. Charles Bertimon (VCU) 3-6, 6-3, 4-2, unfinished

2. Lleyton Cronje (VCU) def. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) 7-5, 6-1

3. Inigo Torre Martin (VCU) def. Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-0, 6-3

4. Quentin Coulaud (VCU) def. Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-1, 6-3

5. Rayane Stable (VCU) vs. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 2-6, 6-0, 4-0, unfinished

6. Timo Zgraggen (VCU) def. Ben Zipay (ELON) 6-0, 6-4

Order of Finish: Doubles: (3, 2); Singles: (3, 2, 4, 6)