Guilford Tennis Results in Competition with Randolph

Womens Results

Quakers Post 5-1 Win Over Randolph

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Guilford women’s tennis team claimed its third win in its last four matches on Saturday, March 27th, when the Quakers posted a 5-1 road win over Randolph College in Lynchburg, Va.

Guilford (3-2, 3-2 ODAC) claimed three of its five points in singles action, all in two-sets. Among the winners in singles play was No. 1 seed Madyson Schreiber, who posted a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zeinab Elkhansa.

The Quakers also received a singles point from Hannah Pardue, who emerged with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Heather Whetzel. Teammate Bea Niybizi came through with a decisive 6-2, 6-1 win over Jeanna Fink in the clash of No. 4 singles.

Schreiber and Pardue teamed up to claim an 8-5 win in doubles action, defeating Elkhansa and Bailey Livingston in No. 1 doubles. Alys Parker and Nya Reed earned an 8-3 win for Guilford in No. 3 doubles, defeating Jenna Fink and Amanda Jagdeo by an 8-3 margin.

The lone win for the Wildcats came in No. 2 doubles action when Heather Whetzel and Cassidy Bell earned an 8-6 victory against Hannah Arnett and Bea Niybizi.

The Quakers return the court on Saturday, April 3rd, when they host Shenandoah at 1 p.m.

Guilford Quakers 5, Randolph College 1

Singles competition

1. Madyson Schreiber (GUILW) def. Zeinab Elkhansa (RC) 6-3, 6-2

2. Hannah Pardue (GUILW) def. Heather Whetzel (RC) 6-0, 6-2

3. Hannah Arnett (GUILW) vs. Bailey Livingston (RC) no result

4. Bea Niybizi (GUILW) def. Jenna Fink (RC) 6-2, 6-1

5. Nya Reed (GUILW) vs. Cassidy Bell (RC) no result

6. Alys Parker (GUILW) vs. Amanda Jagdeo (RC) no result

Doubles competition

1. Madyson Schreiber/Hannah Pardue (GUILW) def. Zeinab Elkhansa/Bailey Livingston (RC) 8-5

2. Heather Whetzel/Cassidy Bell (RC) def. Hannah Arnett/Bea Niybizi (GUILW) 8-6

3. Alys Parker/Nya Reed (GUILW) def. Jenna Fink/Amanda Jagdeo (RC) 8-3

Mens Results

Quakers Move to 4-0 With Win Over Randolph

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Guilford men’s tennis team maintained its perfect 2021 record with a 6-0 victory at Randolph on Saturday, March 27th.

The Quakers earned three points in singles action, including two by default, which were claimed by Tim Thompson and Drew Clark. The other singles point was won by Jay Montague, who posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Colby Cook in the meeting of No. 4 seeds.

Thompson and Clark grabbed a doubles win by default, giving Guilford a fourth point on the afternoon. Meanwhile, Joe Horne and Elijah Gregory emerged with an 8-1 victory in No. 1 doubles for the Quakers, downing Alex Kulvivat and Nico Alvarado.

Drake Schreiber and Jay Montague provided Guilford with a point from the No. 2 doubles seed, defeating Colby Cook and Bhuvan Ambekallu by an 8-1 margin.

Guilford men’s tennis continues the season with a trip to Washington & Lee on April 2nd for a 2 p.m. match with the Generals. For more information on Guilford men’s tennis check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

Guilford Quakers 6, Randolph Men’s Tennis 0

Singles competition

1. Nico Alvarado (RANDMT) vs. Joe Horne (GUILM) 6-1, 1-2, unfinished

2. Alex Kulvivat (RANDMT) vs. Elijah Gregory (GUILM) 6-2, 0-4, unfinished

3. Bhuvan Ambekallu (RANDMT) vs. Drake Schreiber (GUILM) 1-6, 0-5, unfinished

4. Jay Montague (GUILM) def. Colby Cook (RANDMT) 6-1, 6-0

5. Tim Thompson (GUILM) def. No player (RANDMT), by default

6. Drew Clark (GUILM) def. No player (RANDMT), by default

Doubles competition

1. Joe Horne/Elijah Gregory (GUILM) def. Alex Kulvivat/Nico Alvarado (RANDMT) 8-1

2. Drake Schreiber/Jay Montague (GUILM) def. Colby Cook/Bhuvan Ambekallu (RANDMT) 8-1

3. Tim Thompson/Drew Clark (GUILM) def. No player/No player (RANDMT), by default