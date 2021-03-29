Greensboro College’ Chase Henderson(Northern Guilford HS) Named USA South Men’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College midfielder Chase Henderson (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) was named as the USA South Athletic Conference’s (USA South) Men’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week as announced by the conference earlier this afternoon.

Henderson comes off a week where he went 17-for-26 in faceoffs and tallied nine ground balls, which tied a career-high. His 17 face-off wins also tied a career-high that he matched from the February 21 matchup against Birmingham Southern. He tied his career-high in ground balls for the third time this season, posting nine ground balls against Birmingham Southern and also in the Pride’s next contest on February 24 against Ferrum.

The freshman’s 33 ground balls this season stands seventh in the USA South while his 66 total faceoff wins stand third in the league. His faceoff win percentage is second in the USA South (62.9%). Henderson has collected double-digit faceoff wins in four of his six contests this season and has also added a goal and an assist as the Pride’s faceoff midfielder.

Greensboro is off the best start (6-1, 2-1 USA South) since the 2009 season when the Pride started the season 7-1 overall on the way to a ten-win season. The Pride secured a 17-9 win over William Peace University last Wednesday on Pride Field.

Coach Mike Foderaro’s squad is scheduled to return to the field Saturday, April 10 for a 1 p.m. contest against Methodist University on Pride Field.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director