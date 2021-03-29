Greensboro College’s Christian Grubbs Named USA South Football Defensive Rookie of the Week

ROME, Ga.—-Greensboro College linebacker Christian Grubbs (Winston-Salem, N.C./East Forsyth) was named as the USA South Athletic Conference’s Defensive Rookie of the Week by the conference office late this afternoon. Grubbs is the second Greensboro defensive rookie to earn the honor this season.

Grubbs tallied six tackles, which tied among the team-lead amongst the Pride’s linebacking core in the Pride’s USA South contest at Methodist last Friday night. The freshman’s tackles included four solo tackles, the second time this season he has post four tackles on his own. Grubbs’s efforts were evenly distributed with three tackles in each half against the Monarchs.

Grubbs amassed seven tackles in the March 6 non-conference matchup against Methodist at home. Grubbs leads all freshman linebackers (13) in tackles and is second in tackles among all linebackers only to senior teammate Mike Jones (14). Grubbs’ total tackles-per-game stands 13th in the USA South with only Jones, Da’Shaun Wallace, and fellow USA South Defensive Rookie of the Week recipient from week one Malik Hargrove above Grubbs in tackles per game among the Pride’s defensive unit.

Grubbs and the Pride’s defense kept Greensboro in the game in the first half at Methodist. The Pride forced two first-half turnovers, the first leading to a touchdown in Greensboro’s first offensive drive after the defense’s first forced turnover of the game. This helped the Pride stay within one touchdown of the Monarchs after the first half.

The Pride concludes their regularly scheduled Spring season Saturday when they travel to Sewanee: The University of the South for a 1 p.m. contest.

#### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ####

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director