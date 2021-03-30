Elon Men’s Tennis Earns 5-2 Win Over Coastal Carolina

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team returned to the win column on Tuesday, March 30 when it defeated Coastal Carolina, 5-2.

“It was an amazing effort from everyone on the team to beat a great Coastal Carolina team,” said head coach Michael Leonard.

HIGHLIGHTS

-Jacob Bicknell and Luke Queiroz clinched the doubles point for Elon in the No. 3 spot with a 6-3 victory over Francesco Cori and Guilherme Toresan.

-In No. 2 doubles, Kyle Frankel and Nicholas Condos defeated Bastien Huon and Daiki Tanabe, 6-2.

-Akram El Sallaly clinched the match for the Phoenix with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) victory over Pyry Hyrkkonen in No. 2 singles.

-Frankel, who is currently ranked #125 in the Oracle ITA Singles rankings, delivered a 6-4, 6-2 victory against #109 Bastien Huon in the No. 1 spot.

-In No.4 singles, Chung-Han Tsai posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over Diego Giraldo.

-With the win, Elon improves to 11-3 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will travel to face off against Charlotte on Friday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) vs. Pyry Hyrkkonen / Diego Giraldo (CCU) 5-4, unfinished

2. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Bastien Huon / Daiki Tanabe (CCU) 6-2

3. Jacob Bicknell / Luke Queiroz (ELON) def. Francesco Cori / Guilherme Toresan (CCU) 6-3

Singles

1. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Bastien Huon (CCU) 6-4, 6-2

2. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Pyry Hyrkkonen (CCU) 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)

3. Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Guilherme Toresan (CCU) 4-6, 7-5, 10-5

4. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) def. Diego Giraldo (CCU) 6-3, 6-3

5. Daiki Tanabe (CCU) def. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 6-3, 6-4

6. Neil O’Connor (CCU) def. Maxwell Zucker (ELON) 6-3, 6-3

Order of Finish: Doubles: (2, 3); Singles: (6, 4, 5, 1, 2, 3)